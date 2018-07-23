Pakistan News Service

Monday Jul 23, 2018, Zul-qaadah 10, 1439 Hijri
Sheikh Rasheed challenged in LHC, ECP decision

23 July, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed challenged in Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Rawalpindi registry on Monday the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision of postponing elections in the NA-60 constituency.

Rasheed’s counsel Sardar Abdul Razzaq filed a petition on his behalf and contended that polls cannot be postponed because of the sentencing of a candidate.

Citing Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif’s constituencies, Rasheed asserted that despite Maryam and Nawaz’s sentence (Avenfield verdict) the elections in their constituencies were not postponed.

According to the petition, ECP and Returning Officer (RO) are respondents in the case.

Previously on Saturday, a Control of Narcotics Substances Court (CNSC) sentenced Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi, who was Rasheed’s main contender in NA-60, to life imprisonment in the ephedrine quota case.

